What Happened To Andy On The Ellen Show? Find Out If He Is Still The Executive Producer

It’s been a rough couple of months for the talk show host Ellen Degeneres and the team behind The Ellen Degeneres Show. In July 2020, the show found itself at the epicentre of a huge controversy, involving allegations of racism and sexual misconduct by some of its former employees. The allegations prompted an internal investigation conducted by WarnerBro Studios.

Some of the show’s producers came under fire as a result of the investigation. While The Ellen Degeneres Show returned for its eighteenth season on September 22, fans are still curious to know if the celebrity producer Andy Lassner will be working on the show. Read on to find out, “What happened to Andy on The Ellen Show?”

What happened to Andy on The Ellen Show?

Andy Lassner posted a video on his Instagram handle on August 31, wherein he confessed that it had been a rough couple of months at the show. A few days before Andy resurfaced from his social media break and posted on his Instagram, news had surfaced claiming that three producers from The Ellen Degeneres Show would be departing following the investigation. According to a report on People Magazine, the three top producers to be fired from the show were, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman. Hence, fans were curious to know that if the 53-year-old producer Andy Lassner had parted ways with the show as well.

53-year-old Andy Lassner has been working as the producer on The Ellen Degeneres Show since 2003. Before being hired on the show, he also worked as a producer on The Jane Whitney Show, The Richard Bey Show, The List, and The Rosie O'Donnell Show. He is reportedly also a recipient of 18 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Is Andy still a producer on The Ellen Show?

In his Instagram video, Andy addressed that he had learned a lot about himself and had grown a great deal after the controversy surfaced in July, followed by the investigation. But, it looks like Andy Lassner is still the executive producer on the famous day time talk show. His Instagram and Twitter Bio still reads “Executive Producer on The Ellen Show.”

The Ellen Degeneres Show: Season 18

The Ellen Degeneres Show Season 18 premiered on September 22, 2020 and will feature Kerry Washington. This will be followed by another episode on September 23, which will feature Alec Baldwin. Here is a recent clip from the show.

