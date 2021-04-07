What Happened To Barry On 'Storage Wars'? Details About Barry Weiss' Accident On The Show

Barry Weiss is an entrepreneur who rose to fame with the popular A&E reality TV show, Storage Wars. He was on the show from season one to four. He also starred in the series spinoff Barry'd Treasure. But, Barry was not seen on screen after he met with an accident on the show. What happened to Barry on Storage Wars? Read ahead to know more about him.

What happened to Barry on Storage Wars?

According to Daily Mail, Barry was hit by a car when riding his motorcycle in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles. He was rushed to the hospital where it was revealed that he had suffered from internal injuries and broken bones. He was treated in the Intensive Care Unit. Police said, “a car pulled out from a parking space, apparently without looking, and Barry and his friend slammed into the back of the car.” Both motorcycles were pushed down. The police had mentioned that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

More about Barry on Storage Wars accident

As per People, Barry’s friend, Jamie shared a snip of the crash scene moments after the accident on Instagram. Along with the video, he wrote, “Not a good day at the office, a serious crash today with my friend Barry Weiss when a car pulled out directly in front of us and took our road away. I got lucky, only a broken knee, elbow and wrist, Barry is much worse and has serious chest and leg trauma, please send your prayers to Barry.”

Describing the incident, he wrote, “After the black SUV (left corner) stopped and crossed our paths, this is the split second after, the parked car stopped me quickly #bummer #thatsucks #ohno #carssuck.” However, the post has been removed and is not available currently.

More about Storage Wars

Storage Wars is an American reality television show. The show initially aired for 12 seasons. The 13th season of the show is scheduled to premiere in April 2021. It depicts rent paid on a storage locker. When it is not paid for 3 months in California, the contents can be sold by an auctioneer. Professional buyers visit storage facilities to bid on these lockers.

(Promo Image source: Barry Weiss Twitter)