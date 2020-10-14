What Happened To Berta In 'Two And A Half Men'? Know All About Her Character Arc

Veteran actor Conchata Ferrell suffered a cardaiac arrest and passed away at the age of 77, on October 12, 2020, in California. The actress was famous for her role as Berta in the show Two and a Half men. Read on to know more about her role as Berta in the show over the years.

What happened to Berta on Two and a Half Men

Conchata Ferrell has appeared in over 208 episodes of the show throughout its 12 seasons. She played a sharp-tongued, hardworking, sassy yet caring and responsible housekeeper for the Harpers. She was in her late 50 and early 70s in the first and seventh season respectively. She enjoys making fun of the Harper family whenever they make a mistake and graces their conversations with a few quips here and there which end or extend their conversation. Her frowns are enough to make people fear her and the sense of decency to leave the house when something is happening, Berta was also seen being employed as the house help by Warden Schmidt which became a reason for her to come back to the Harper’s Beach House.

Berta was a close friend of her late ex-boss, Charlie Harper, although she was sometimes lazy Charlie could never fire her out of respect and knowing that he won’t be able to run the house without her. Berta quit after Charlie started dating Lydia who was a really rude woman, due to which Charlie ended the relationship. On various occasions Charlie has mentioned that Berta is like family to him and that he loves her, he is often seen taking advice from her.

Berta was sad after she found out that Charlie had passed away and she said that he was the best boss she ever had. After it was revealed that Charlie was alive all this while in the Finale, he had sent for Berta a huge cheque which made sure that she will not have to work ever again. She decided to retire after seeing the check, but eventually stayed as she had grown close to Alan, Jake and Walden in all these years.

