What Happened To Big T On 'Swamp People'? The Star Updates About His Health

Swamp People is back with its much-awaited Season 12 but fans were seemingly unhappy to find out that an integral member of the show may make an exit. But the distress didn't last long as the star made a glorious appearance in the latest episode, presumably to prove that he's no longer a novice gator hunter. Although a late joiner, Big T was quick to become a fan favourite because of his big personality and contagious enthusiasm ever since he made his entry in the Season 9 of the History series. The last we heard of the man was when he updated his fans about his devastating foot infection that eventually required him to start a fundraiser to help pay the medical bills. Here's a quick update on Big T.

What happened to Big T on Swamp People?

While speaking with Monsters and Critics, Big T opened up about his foot injury that led him to undergo multiple surgeries. He explained that the infection started as a "small tiny cut" but quickly flared-up because of his diabetes. The bacteria had already entered the leg and the surgery for debridement was the only solution to get it back to normal. Unfortunately, a bone in his toe had already been infected by then, which led to another surgery. He was sent home with a PIC line in his arm that day as a part of a six-week antibiotic treatment. Multiple surgeries later, Richard had no option but to ask for help from fans and folks to pay his medical bills. He shared an update on Facebook alongside graphic pictures of his injury as he informed people about the fundraiser he's organising for his surgery at a local sports bar.

Lately, he seems to have got back on his two feet as seen in the latest episodes of the show. Reportedly, his co-star on the show Mr Daniel Edgar was one of the many who reached out to his side to help him with the surgery. He donated an alligator hunt tag at the fundraiser auction.

