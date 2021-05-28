What Happened To Bishop On 'NCIS'? Is The Character Of Emily Wickersham Leaving The Show?

The 18th season of NCIS ended on Tuesday and fans are boggled with the question of whether Ellie Bishop is set to say goodbye to the show. Although, the promo for the season finale featured the on-and-off couple Ellie and Torres in a kiss; avid watchers also know that this doesn’t always mean the best sign and one of them might be leaving. Read along to know more about what happened to Bishop on NCIS?

What happened to Bishop on NCIS?

Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Bishop made her way to the show in season 11, with her photographic memory and an overachieving attitude, she went on to become a pivotal part of the team as an analyst. After finding out about her former husband Jake Malloy’s infidelity, fans were always wishing for Ellie to be content with her personal and professional life. She was also seen being in a fake relationship with Nicholas Torres in season 15, as they worked undercover on a case and fans have been waiting to see if they will actually get together.

The season 18 finale seems to bring with it some answers as, during the episode, Bishop is seen bidding adieu to Torres while also assures not leaking the classified NSA documents. Prior to this, she was seen having a chat with Gibbs, where she asked him what Rule 91 was. The latter tells her that it means, “When you decide to walk away, don't look back”.

The episode does hint that Bishop might quit or get fired and either of the cases means an open position for a new agent, which might be taken by Jessica Knight, who was introduced in the May 18, 2021 episode. The conversation between Gibbs and Ellie also has people speculating that either of them is leaving. The promo for the latest episode also featured, Bishop and Torres, kissing. Although, if you’re an avid watcher of NCIS, you’d know that a couple finally getting together after a long wait is not a good sign, considering the cases of Tony & Ziva as well as Jack & Gibbs.

Image: Still from NCIS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.