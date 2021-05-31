What Happened To Candy On 'Pose'? Know About Demise Of This Character

The drama television series Pose focuses on New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture in the late 20th century. It had Angelica Ross playing Candy Johnson-Ferocity, the founder of the House of Ferocity alongside Lulu. The character was killed off in the second season. Know what happened to her.

What happened to Candy on 'Pose'?

Pose Season 2 Episode 4 titled Never Knew Love Like This Before, brought forward the difficulties and violence towards transgender women in the 1990s. The breakout character of Candy Ferocity was found dead in the closet of a motel room. The passing of one of the main characters shattered the rest of the team, even though she did not have the best bond with everyone.

How did Candy on 'Pose' die?

Candy Ferocity used to perform sexual favors in a motel. However, one night, her client attacked and killed her. The body was put in the closet of Room 44 and was discovered by a maid two days after the incident. Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, played by Mj Rodriguez, assured her friends that police were looking for the culprit, but Elektra Evangelista (Dominique Jackson) pointed that the NYPD "doesn't care" about a murdered transsexual.

The memorial of Candy Ferocity was held at the funeral home chapel. The ghost of the character provided closure to many of the team members. It includes Pray Tell, portrayed by Billy Porter, with whom she had an ongoing feud. Her final performance made everyone emotional. The episode is considered one of the most powerful and sad ones. Following the final ballroom performance from Candy, a heartbreaking statistic was shown that more than 1,000 trans and gender-nonconforming people have been murdered around the world since 2016.

Pose cast includes Kate Mara, Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek, Indya Moore, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, and Sandra Bernhard. It is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals for the FX network. The series ended with its third and final season on May 2, 2021. It consists of 23 episodes with each one having a run time of around 45 to 80 minutes.

IMAGE: POSEONFX INSTAGRAM

