What Happened To Captain Cragen After Retiring From 'Special Victims Unit'? Know Here

Captain Cragen aka Donald Cragen is a fictional character from the television crime drama series, Law & Order. Played by Dann Florek, the character is also seen in the spinoff series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, on NBC. Captain Cragen is a homicide captain with the New York Police Department. He, later on, goes on to become captain of the department's Special Victims Unit. Here's what happened to Captain Cragen.

Captain Cragen leaves SVU

In 2014, in the 15th season's Internal Affairs episode, Captain Cragen retires from the Special Victims Unit. He asks Benson to take his place and leaves the department making him in charge. Captain Cragen leaves SVU in Amaro's One-Eighty episode. As seen on the show, before retiring, Captain Cragen begins dating Eileen Switzer. He explains that his reason for leaving is his girlfriend. The two of them take a trip around the world together. However, even after retiring, Cragen reappears during SVU's Perverted Justice episode. He helps Benson and Rollins to reinvestigate a rape that occurred around the time that Cragen ran the 27th precinct.

Captain Cragen on Law and Order

Captain Cragen aka Donald Cragen is a recovering alcoholic, who quit drinking in the early 1980s. After pulling a gun on a cab driver in a drunken rage, Captain decides to sober down. He appeared in the first three seasons of Law & Order and in the first 15 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Dann Florek's character has appeared in 400 episodes in the Law & Order franchise. After the lead character Olivia Benson, Captain Cragen was the second-most appeared character in the franchise.

Law and Order is a legal drama series created by Dick Wolf. He also launched the other series of Law & Order franchise. The entire franchise has aired on NBC. It formerly premiered on September 13, 1990, and completed its twentieth and final season on May 24, 2010. Its stars Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, Richard Belzer, Michelle Hurd, Dann Florek, Stephanie March, George Dzundza, Chris Noth, Richard Brooks, Steven Hills, S. Epatha Merkerson, Anthony Anderson, Jerry Orbach among many others.