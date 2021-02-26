What Happened To Carl Radke's Brother On 'Summer House'? Here's All You Need To Know

Fans of Summer House endured a lot of heartbreak during the last episode. In one of the scenes from the episode, the camera focused on Carl Radke. He was seen talking on the phone with his mother while crying. He then walked up to Lindsay Hubbard's room and told her that his brother Curtis had passed away. Read on to find out what happened to Carl Radke's brother.

What Happened to Carl Radke's Brother?

After the episode, many fans were left wondering, how did Carl Radke's brother die? According to obituaries.post-gazette.com, Curtis died on August 10, 2020, at the age of 40. Shortly after his brother's death, Carl Radke posted a photo on Instagram in honour of his brother with the caption, ''Curtis, I know you’re in a better and safer place. My heart is in pieces. I hope you know I love you and will never forget you. Brothers fight, brothers cry, brothers battle, brothers love and brothers protect…. You’re my Big Brother and that will never change. We will watch over your family and carry on the Radke name with pride and love. I’ll be listening to the music you love and will be right there with you. Miss you bro. I Love you. RIP.”

Then he put up a post about his brother again, on September 4 on Instagram where Carl Radke revealed his brother had been suffering from mental health and drug addiction issues for many years. He also said that he never imagined he would ever lose his brother and that his loss is immeasurable. In an interview with Today.com, Carl revealed that he had intentions to rectify his broken relationship with his brother and that the last time he had seen him was a few years ago in 2017.

About Carl Radke

Carl From Summerhouse is a popular American TV personality who has appeared on many TV reality shows. He also serves as a television producer for several shows. His brother's really influenced him and he has since been working relentlessly in pursuit of spreading awareness about mental health issues. Shortly after his brother's death, he collaborated with a company called 'More Summer Fun'. This company was also dedicated to spearing awareness of mental health issues. For Mental Illness Awareness Week in October 25, the company donated 50 per cent of it all it's sales to an addiction centre in Pennsylvania and Carl Radke matched their contribution. Stay tuned for more news about Summer House and TV.

