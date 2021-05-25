What Happened To Charlie Heaton? Know The Details Of His 2017 Mishap

English actor Charlie Heaton's performance in the sci-fi thriller show Stranger Things was applauded by the audience. The actor however, had come under the scanner of the US Immigration authorities in 2017 when traces of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage. He was on his way for the premiere of the second season of this web series. After this incident, fans wanted to know ‘what happened to Charlie Heaton?’ Here are all the details about the incident.

What happened to Charlie Heaton?

According to a report by Refinery 29, Charlie was not allowed to enter the United States after traces of cocaine allegedly were found in his luggage. The actor was headed to Los Angeles to attend the premiere part of Stranger Things season 2. Because he not allowed to enter the US, he was not present at the party as well. He was also asked to go back to the United Kingdom by the airport authorities.

In an exclusive statement to People, the 27-year-old actor said that his travel plans to the United States were hampered because there was an issue at the US Immigration. He also said that he is working towards solving the problem. Charlie further clarified that he was ‘not arrested’ for any crime and that he had cooperated with the officials as well. Heaton also apologised to his fans for his absence at the premiere. He revealed that he and the makers are very ‘proud’ of the story the second season offers and would not want his story to impact the show in any way.

Charlie Heaton in Stranger Things

The actor played the role of Jonathan Byers in this Netflix’s show. He is Will Byers’ brother who goes missing under mysterious circumstances in the first season. Jonathan loves photography and likes capturing moments in the camera. He falls in love with Nancy Wheeler on the show, played by Natalia Dyer, who is also his real-life girlfriend. Jonathan is also bullied by the popular jocks at school but he does not retaliate.

Charlie Heaton’s other works

He has essayed several small characters in many films like As You Are, Marrowbone and Shut In. He was last seen in the 2020 superhero horror film The New Mutants wherein he played the role of Samuel Guthrie / Cannonball. He is next going to be seen in the American British drama titled The Souvenir Part II wherein he has shared screen space with Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Harris Dickinson, and Joe Alwyn. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Image - @charlie.r.heaton Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.