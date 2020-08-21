What Happened To Chi Chi DeVayne? Drag Race Queen Chi Chi Passes Away At 34

Drag Artist Zavion Davenport, who’s stage name was Chi Chi DeVayne, has passed away at the age of 34. Chi Chi DeVayne was an American reality television personality. She had gained International fame in the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. DeVayne had also appeared in the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. The sad news of the Chi Chi DeVayne’s death came on Thursday, August 20. Read on to know more about, “What happened to Chi Chi DeVayne?”

What happened to Chi Chi DeVayne?

According to a report on Entertainment Weekly, the news of the drag queen’s passing came less than a week after DeVayne had informed her Instagram followers that she was back in the hospital. DeVayne was diagnosed with scleroderma in 2018. Scleroderma is a rare kind of disease that affects mostly women between the ages of 30 to 50 years. The condition leads to the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. In many people, scleroderma harms structures beyond the skin, which includes blood vessels, internal organs, and the digestive tract.

Chi Chi DeVayne’s Cause of death

The report has further suggested that two years after her diagnosis, DeVayne had passed away following a bout of pneumonia which she had contracted after a hospital stay for scleroderma-related kidney failure. DeVayne's family took to her Instagram and shared a post on Thursday. The drag queen’s family expressed in the post, “It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world-renowned 'Chi Chi DeVayne'.” The family said that his final words to his family and fans were, 'Never give up!’

Chi Chi DeVayne’s career

Aside from her memorable appearance on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Chi Chi has also appeared in films and web series. Some of her most memorable performances are in How to Makeup, CuCu Confessions, COSMO Queens, and Bootleg Opinions. Chi Chi DeVayne had also starred in the play Women Behind Bars.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

The eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on March 7, 2016. The judges on the season were RuPaul and Michelle Visage, along with Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley. Like every other season the show, twelve drag queens competed for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar” on season eight. The winner got a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a cash prize of $100,000. Bob the Drag Queen from New York City was the winner of season eight. Chi Chi DeVayne finished in fourth place.

