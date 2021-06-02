What Happened To CJ On 'House Of Payne'? Did He Return In The New Season Of The Show?

House of Payne is an American sitcom produced by Tyler Perry. A spin-off titled The Paynes was also released in 2018 by The Oprah Winfrey Network. The eighth season of House of Payne completed airing in August 2020. The ninth season of the show began airing in September 2020 and concluded in January 2021. The show was renewed for a tenth and eleventh season as well. The tenth season of House of Payne premiered on May 25, 2021.

The story of House of Payne revolves around the Payne family in Atlanta. The main cast of the show consists of LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis, Allen Payne, Larramie "Doc" Shaw, China Anne McClain, Denise Burse, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, Keshia Knight Pulliam, with Palmer Williams Jr., Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Terayle Hill joining as the main cast from the ninth and tenth season.

What happened to CJ on House of Payne?

Clarence Payne Jr., or as he is commonly known as CJ is a character on the show played by actor Allen Perry. The ninth season of the show kept the fans on a huge cliffhanger regarding this character. The ninth season wrapped up in January 2021 and fans were left guessing what exactly happened to CJ on the show. He got into an accident in the season finale and nothing else was revealed about his accident. He gets into the accident shortly after his argument with Ella after he discovered that she had taken away the twins after Lisa and Malik's fight.

Ella's stunned reaction after learning about CJ's accident has the fans worried. They flocked to Twitter to express their reactions and vent out what they feel about the possible ending. Many of them are afraid that one of their favourite characters from the show has died. The makers of the show have also kept quiet on the matter. Considering how there was no news of Allen Perry leaving or getting replaced on the show, fans can rest assured that CJ is not dead on the show, he just has to take a rest to recover from the accident. In fact, he is also credited as one of the main cast members of House of Payne season 10. He returned to the show and is seen wearing a neck brace.

Image: House of Payne's Instagram

