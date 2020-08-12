What Happened To Darrell Ward From Ice Road Truckers? Know The Details About Him

Recently fans of the History Channel show Ice Road Truckers have been enjoying the reruns of the show's various seasons. However, many fans have been missing their favourite Truck Driver from the show, Darrell Ward. Ward was a popular American television personality and was first seen on Ice Road Truckers.

Ward appeared in Season 6 of the show which was aired in 2012 and continued to work as one of the Truck Drivers on the show, till 2016. The television personality received a lot of love from the show’s fans, due to his outgoing and entertaining personality. However, Darrell Ward from Ice Road Truckers passed away tragically in 2016. Read on to find out, “What happened to Darrell Ward?”

What happened to Darrell Ward?

Darrell Ward was originally from Deer Lodge City in the western US State of Montana. According to a report on People Magazine, the Darrell Ward from Ice Road Truckers died in a plane crash near Rock Creek, Montana. At the time of his passing, Ward was 52 years old. In an exclusive 2016 interview given to People Magazine, a History channel spokesperson revealed that everyone at the channel was saddened by Ward’s tragic loss. He had been an integral part of the Ice Road Truckers family.

Darrell Ward's death: How did Darrell Ward Die?

According to a post on the Memorial Page created for Darrell Ward on Facebook, it was revealed that he was headed back to Missoula, Montana, after meeting with fans at The Great American Truck Show in Dallas. The Facebook post went on to add that, in Missoula, Darrell was scheduled to begin filming a pilot for his new documentary-style show. The show involved the recovery of plane wrecks. Darrell Ward from Ice Road Truckers passed away when he and his co-pilot crashed while flying to Missoula.

The Facebook Post mentioned that Darrell was a family man, he loved his kids and grandkids dearly, and trucking was his greatest passion. When the truck driver from Ice Road Truckers was not busy driving, he would be back in Montana doing log hauling. He occasionally helped local authorities fight forest fires as well.

Ice Road Truckers: About the show

The American reality-TV series Ice Road Truckers first premiered on History Channel in June 2007. The show's cameras follow Truck Drivers as they operate trucks on seasonal routes. Most of the time, these truck drivers were crossing frozen lakes and rivers, in remote Arctic territories of Canada and in Alaska. Seasons 3–6 also featured Alaska's improved but still remote Dalton Highway, which is mainly snow-covered solid ground. Ice Road Truckers Season 11 aired in 2017.

