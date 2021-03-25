What Happened To Doorbot? Here's All You Need To Know About Doorbot After 'Shark Tank'

Shark Tank is an American business reality television series that debuted on ABC on August 9, 2009. The series depicts entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a group of five investors, or "sharks," who decide whether or not to invest in their venture. Talking about the same, in season 5 of Shark Tank, Jamie Siminoff pitched the Doorbot, a video doorbell app that allows the owner to see and speak to whoever is at their door from anywhere in the world via their smartphone. Despite being highly impressive, his doorbot did not appear to be a tempting deal to the Sharks, and Jamie returned home empty-handed. So, now that Shark Tank has ended, fans are wondering what happened to Doorbot?

Since Siminoff's appearance on Season 5 of Shark Tank, the company, now rebranded as Ring and offering a suite of connective home security products, has seen tremendous growth. According to CNBC, the brand has now been four years since Shark Tank, and the business is now valued at $1 billion,” Siminoff, 41, says on an update for the show, which aired on November 12, 2017.

He also revealed that today they are over 1,300 people, 10 core products, [sold in] 16,000 stores.” Ring's investors include Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson, who became interested after seeing one of its products. Prior to his doorbell idea, Siminoff built and sold a few other businesses, one for as much as $17 million in 2009, according to the Los Angeles Times. (The profits were divided among Siminoff and his partners, with Siminoff investing his portion in new ventures.)

Doorbot's Amazon deal

Ring is a brand that everyone is more familiar with. Amazon plays a significant role in this story. Amazon picked up what the Sharks had left floating in the water four years before in 2017. The eCommerce behemoth acquired Ring from Siminoff for a billion dollars, establishing itself as a market disruptor in the home security market. Amazon is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the integrated home technologies sector, and its brand recognition and established trust are making the once enigmatic "Bot" welcome to join us on the front step. The smart doorbell provides entertainment value in addition to home security and package protection.

Promo Image Courtesy: Ring Instagram