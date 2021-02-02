What Happened To Dustin Diamond From 'Saved By The Bell'? Know Details

Dustin Diamond, who became popular for his role of Screech from Saved by the bell, passed away on Monday morning. He was 44 years old at the time of his death. Read ahead to find out what happened to Dustin Diamond.

What Happened to Dustin Diamond?

Roger Paul, a representative for Dustin Diamond, told NBC News, "We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

What Type of Cancer Did Dustin Diamond have?

Dustin Diamond had a stage 4 small cell carcinoma. Small cell carcinoma is more commonly known as lung cancer. He had been hospitalised since January 2021. Over the past few days, his health had declined greatly and he had been bedridden most of the time.

Dustin Diamond's Controversies

Roger Paul's statement also talked about Dustin Diamond's controversy, saying, "We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most. He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent. He — much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly — had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly. In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too—a strength and a flaw, all in one."

Dustin Diamond's Net Worth

Dustin Diamond was most popular for his role as screech Saved by the Bell, and most of his income came from the show. He was also arrested a couple of times and had to pay hefty tax fines up to 120,000 dollars. As of February, net worth was estimated to be about 300,000 thousand dollars, according to The List.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

