What Happened To Faith On The Young And The Restless? Will Nick's Fears Come True?

The recent promo of the show The Young And The Restless shows Faith Newman found missing. Faith Newman on The Young And The Restless is played by actress Alyvia Alyn Lind and she will be replaced by actress Reylynn Caster from 12th April 2021. Find out what happened to Faith on The Young And The Restless.

What happened to Faith on The Young And The Restless?

The promo of the upcoming episode reveals that Faith will go missing and getting into an accident, and everyone in her family will be worried and try to search for her. Promos suggest that Nikki will search for Faith throughout, but she won't be able to find Faith anywhere. Faith found missing would be especially troubling because of the events that took place in the Friday episode of the show.

In the most recent episode, viewers saw that Faith came to know that the boy she was actually chatting with was none other than Jordan and not the cute boy from her class. Then Jordan goes on and humiliates Faith on social media. Devastated, Faith confides in Nikki and secretly steals her bottle of tequila before she leaves.

In the episode that aired on 29th March, Nikki notices the missing tequila bottle and realises that Faith is the one who might have taken it. She is sinking in sorrows, and soon after that understanding, she informs Sharon and Nick about it. After hearing that, Sharon is furious with Nikki for allowing Faith access to tequila and blames her for setting her up for more trouble. However, Sharon gradually calms down and understands that they all have to come together for Faith.

Nick Newman also gets the news of this incident, and he races over to help Sharon to deal with his daughter's crisis. Both of them start getting terrible thoughts and start thinking about the worst-case scenarios. The duo worries that Faith might get involved in a car crash just like Cassie Newman. It is also shown that Faith steals a truck and hits the road after drinking.

Source: Stills from the show