What Happened To Frank On American Pickers? Here's All You Need To Know

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has become rather popular among the viewers on television, owing to the show’s popularity and success. He along with his co-star Mike Wolf is known for his expertise and ability to explain the importance of various antiques and other unique items. It was noticed between the seasons 8 and 9 that Frank had suddenly lost a lot of weight, looking much leaner while filming the episodes. With his fans growing concerned behind his sudden weight loss, it was eventually revealed why he has lost so much of weight.

What happened to Frank on American Pickers?

With a large number of audiences tuning in to watch the show, it did not take long before the viewers noticed that Frank Fritz had lost a lot of weight. Rumours started doing rounds about the reason behind his weight loss and his fans started growing concerned about his health and well-being. Such weight loss can often occur when a person is sick, which is what concerned the fans. Questions have also been raised ever since about the future of the show, assuming that the weight loss of Frank had occurred due to some illness.

Fritz explained way back in 2012 to National Enquirer that he had a condition called Crohn’s disease, that he has been struggling for over three decades. It is an inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract. The disease causes weight loss, fever and abdominal pain as well. This condition can pose a challenge for anyone who has to travel, which is precisely what Frank Fritz does on the show. He has revealed that the crew of the show knows well about it and adjust accordingly. He has also revealed that he has most of his foods at night.

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has been a part of the show for over a decade, ever since it began in 2010. Frank and Mike both travel to different parts of the United States of America to get antiques on the request of their clients, for resale and for personal collections as well. The show has aired 21 complete seasons till date.

