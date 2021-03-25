What Happened To Freight Train On 'Tough As Nails'? Read Here

Tough as Nails is a competitive television series that started airing in July 2020. In this show, the contestants compete in challenges at job sites that test their toughness. With every episode, one of the contestants is eliminated. Contestant Patrick Hargan aka Freight Train was eliminated last Wednesday in an individual competition. If you are not aware of what exactly happened in the last episode, here take a recap of the competition.

With so many competitions in job sites, Freight Train was given the task to clean windows on a super dirty skyscraper in Los Angeles. For the task, he paired up with Iraida to complete the challenge. As Freight Train is scared of heights, the challenge turned out to be way more difficult than he imagined. He gave up and did not complete the challenge. An ambulance was called after Freight said that he can't hold himself. After this, the host Phil Keoghan appears on screen to tell the audience that Freight has been eliminated from individual competition.

On the other hand, fans were worried about him. They had no clue whether he will compete in further competitions or not. They took to their social media to show their concern for him.

Freight Train's real name is Patrick Hargan and he is a UPS delivery driver from East Greenville, Pennsylvania. He is 43 years old and currently lives in Flourtown. On a typical day, he makes around 125-200 delivery stops and pickup which includes 200+ packages.

Later, the host replied to one of the fans about the well-being of the contestant. In the tweet, he mentioned that he "All good". Check out the tweet.

The show consists of 10 episodes per season format and currently, the second season is ongoing. The audience can watch the show on CBS. Apart from being the host, Phil Keoghan also serves as the executive producer along with his wife, Louise. In the show, there are twelve contestants who are given tasks to test their strength, endurance, life skills, and mental toughness. Contestants compete in 6-on-6 team challenges, individual competitions, and elimination battles, referred to as 'Overtime'. Each team wins a badge of honour and the team with the most badges are given $60000. They also compete individually for the grand prize.

