What Happened To Hayden Barnes On 'General Hospital'? Here's Everything You Need To Know

General Hospital is one of the longest-running American shows. It first premiered in 1963 and has 50 seasons so far. The character of Hayden Barnes was introduced in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the most favourite characters of the audience. Rebecca Budig has essayed this character but her character arc has been nothing short of ups and downs. Fans wanted to know 'what happened to Hayden Barnes on General Hospital'. Here are all the details about it.

What happened to Hayden Barnes on General Hospital?

Hayden was introduced to the viewers as Jake Doe's wife. But it was all a facade as she was actually working for Ric Lansing who wanted Jake for herself. Hayden starts falling in love with Nikolas Cassadine and used her relationship as a gamble because Nikolas knew Jake.

Tables turn for Hayden when Ric and her dirty plans are exposed at a ball. Hayden also tries to blackmail Nikolas but he only wishes that she tell everyone the truth. She is shot in the head by Shawn Butler when she tries to go to Jake's garage. She slips into a coma and her real identity is not yet known to Jake.

Further in the plot, it is revealed that Hayden's real name is Rachel and is the daughter of the financial fraudster Raymond Berlin. When Nikolas learns this, he demands a divorce. Later, Hayden starts falling in love with Dr Hamilton Finn and was by his side as he dealt with addiction. Hayden also contracts the same disease that was killing Fin but both get out of it and start a real relationship. But Hayden learns that she is pregnant and was not prepared to be a mother. They also confront Liesl Obrecht who wanted to fire Finn but he was caught.

Liesl Obrecht threatens Hayden to pay money if she does not want her shady past to be revealed to Finn. But she decides to reveal the truth about her to him and they also get married. But Hayden does not turn up on their wedding day and leaves Finn embarrassed and in search to know what happened. She writes a letter to Finn to apologise for her actions but Finn had already found love in Anna Devane. Finn gets a little girl named Violet admitted to his hospital only to learn that she is his and Hayden's daughter. Hayden leaves Violet with Finn and Anna. She disappears again.

Image- Still from General Hospital series

