What Happened To Hunter On American Idol 2021? Here's Why He Had A Breakdown

On April 18, 2021, semifinalists of American Idol 2021 sang Academy Award-nominated songs. Hunter Metts, one of the contestants on the show, suddenly went through something for which he wasn't able to forgive himself on the stage. For the people wondering about what happened to Hunter on American Idol 2021, here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Hunter on American Idol 2021?

On Sunday’s episode of American Idol, Hunter Metts beautifully sang the cover of the song Falling Slowly. However, on Hunter’s final line of the song, he flubbed a couple of words in the end and after the performance, he got very embarrassed and furious from himself. The judges had to spend some time with him and they tried to assure him that the mistake was a forgivable one. Take a look at the video below.

Katy Perry tried to calm Hunter and said, “Hunter! Perfection is an illusion. It's an illusion. It doesn't matter. That shows that you are human and vulnerable. And everybody relates to that. And it's amazing. It's emotion; that's what music is. It's a lot of pressure, but it's not about perfection, it's about resonating with people — and you just did. Listen, Hunter: You connected with us. You kept your eyes and heart open. You were so connected that you forgot where you were, and that is perfect”. Luke Bryan also tried to diffuse the situation and said, “I don't even know what happened at the end, but listen — I didn't care. You did no wrong. You could do no wrong in that moment”.

Lionel Richie tried to console Hunter by sharing an incident from his past. He also shared some iconic stories from the past in which great singers have forgotten the whole lyrics of the song or accidentally fell off the stage. However, even after all this Hunter wasn’t able to stop crying. Netizens also showered immense love and support to Hunter Metts. One of the users wrote that they didn’t even notice Hunter forgot the lyrics while some of the users also got emotional after seeing Hunter’s breakdown and said that they wanted to hug him and tell him that it was a beautiful performance.

aww Hunter ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º i wanna give him a hug so bad, you’re okay don’t cry my dude !!! don’t be sorry it was a beautiful performance ðŸ˜­ ðŸ¥ºðŸ’—#AmericanIdol — Mil (Taylor’s Version) (@millovesliv) April 19, 2021

I thought Hunter just got emotional. I didn't even notice that he forgot the words. Voting for the man. #AmericanIdol — MARVIN of Mars (@MARVINofMARS) April 19, 2021

The first star performance of the night. It's OK to be nervous if you deliver when it counts on stage. Way to take the audience on a journey! Originally matters. #AmericanIdol — Q.V. Hough (@QVHough) April 19, 2021

i wanna run through my screen and hug hunter right now, that performance was so good regardless of that little mistake #americanidol — rach (@superbatson) April 19, 2021

i am now the founder of hunter metts protection squad i am ready to take kneecaps #AmericanIdol — kayla ‎â€§â‚Š âœ¿ (@ragnarvks) April 19, 2021

Promo Image Source: Hunter Metts' Instagram