What Happened To Jimmy's Wife On NCIS? Did She Contract COVID-19? Find Out Here

What happened to Jimmy’s wife on NCIS?

(Spoilers ahead)

NCIS is one of the most popular action police dramas on American television. The show revolves around a bunch of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. NCIS Season 18 recently premiered and just like many other shows, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was adapted as a part of the show’s plot.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 7 brought in a major plot twist where NCIS’ resident doctor Jimmy Palmer lost his wife Breena due to coronavirus. Hence, the pandemic did hit close to home for the NCIS agents. The February 9, 2021 episode started with Palmer revealing that his wife Breena has died.

Before, revealing about the death of his wife, Jimmy revealed that he began home-schooling for his daughter, and his mother was also moving in with them. Bishop then asked Palmer if his mother is moving in with them permanently to this Jimmy responded saying, “I lost Breena”. This revelation shocked the entire team.

In the same episode, Kaise was also seen speaking to Gibbs and mentioned that after Breena’s death Jimmy is working overtime in the office. Gibbs even tried to talk to Dr Palmer but their conversation was interrupted. Apart from Kaise and Gibbs, McGee and Bishop were also worried about Jimmy and were concerned about his over cheerful behaviour that he had been putting up to cover his grief.

As mentioned earlier, this new plot twist in NCIS shocked many fans. The fans were quick to go on Twitter and share their reactions to Breena’s passing. Take a look at all of these Twitter reactions here.

My heart is broken #NCIS pic.twitter.com/pl85f49UYE — em🐮 Love you Jimmy Palmer (@unsaidemilyyyy) February 10, 2021

Man this is such a tearjerker episode. Jimmy coping with the death of his wife Breena, now Sloane thinking about leaving and Gibbs left a little speechless 😭😭😭😭 #NCIS — Kevin N. (@TheKevNation) February 10, 2021

I’ll just be over here in full #uglycry after watching tonight’s episode of #NCIS!! Oh too many feels @NCIS_CBS! 😭😭 Love you Jimmy Palmer! ❤️❤️❤️ @BrianDietzen pic.twitter.com/hYuf1foJlS — Starrlee DeGrace (@SDegrace) February 10, 2021

i need someone to give Jimmy a BIG hug🥺❤️#NCIS — nice (@peruvianVM) February 10, 2021

Oh my word. Ugly cries Jimmy just broke my heart. @BrianDietzen excellent episode tonight. I just want to hug the Palmer side of you lol. #NCIS — Rhonda (@RhondaDodson18) February 10, 2021

