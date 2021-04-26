What Happened To Kate Chastain On 'Bravo's Chat Room?' Why Did She Leave The Show?

Kate Chastain has exited Bravo's Chat Room and will no longer appear as a co-host or as an executive producer of the series which she helped create. She served as the Chief Stewardess on the show for six seasons and won’t be seen in its upcoming eighth season. Why has she left the show? What happened to Kate Chastain on Bravo's Chat Room? Read ahead to know more.

What happened to Kate Chastain on Bravo's Chat Room?

The news of Kate’s exit from the show came after the season 7 reunion. Taking to Instagram she posted a statement about the same that read, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen”. Fans loved her on the show and took to the comments section to express their grief about her exit.

While appearing on the What Else is Going On? podcast, Kate Chastain revealed why she didn’t return to the show. She thought that they should have a panel talk show and discuss the fashion and pop culture news on Bravo. They were all excited and then the pandemic hit due to which they were thinking to discuss Zoom. She said, “We were kind of winging it… We only were given six episodes, and to be…imagine two more people and a team of people behind you who you can’t see, it’s a very awkward vibe.”

Kate continued that whole way through doing Chat Room, they were pioneers and it was doing well considering it was created during such a strange time. After she did 28 episodes, the show found its vibe. Later, she felt that she didn’t fit in with the rest of her co-hosts and felt like the other three had similar vibes. She also admitted that she had other things in development, and she thinks that the show is stronger for three people, so, she decided to leave. However, there is no update about her upcoming project yet.

(Promo Image source: Kate Chastain Instagram)

