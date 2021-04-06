What Happened To Kelly Clarkson On 'The Voice' 2021 And Who Took Her Place? Find Out

The Voice has recently wrapped up its blind auditions for the ongoing season, with Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas carefully building powerful teams for themselves. But just as the battles were about to begin, Kelly Clarkson took to her Instagram account and shared that she won’t be able to join the show for a few episodes, and also revealed who will be taking her place on the show. Read along to find out why she can’t join the show and who takes her seat.

Where is Kelly Clarkson and why is she not on The Voice?

The video Kelly shared starts with John Legend asking, “Where’s Kelly?”, after which a person is seen on a call with Kelly Clarkson who is heard saying from the other side, “Thank you so much for doing this for me”. It is soon revealed that the person who will be taking Clarkson’s place is, Kelsea Ballerini, and she is seen sitting on her chair. Further on, host Carson Daly shares, “Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week,” at the beginning of the episode.

He further adds, “Kelly is staying at home but she’s watching the battles remotely, and we were very lucky enough to get her good friend and our good friend…” Along with the video, Kelly wrote, “Hmmm... I wonder who's sitting in my chair... any guesses?? Y'all tune into @NBCTheVoice tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT to find out! #TeamKelly #TheVoice”.

Followed by this, Kelly shared another video where it was revealed that Ballerini will be taking her place on the show, as long as she can’t come back. She wrote with the clip, “Thank you so much Kelsea Ballerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather. I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week”.

The same video was shared by Kelsea on her Instagram feed as she expressed her happiness in taking Kelly’s seat. She wrote with the caption, “when @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her superfan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @nbcthevoice family. I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds!”. To this, Kelly Clarkson replied and wrote, “Should we change the hashtag to #TeamKel??”.

Promo Image Courtesy: Kelly Clarkson's Instagram

