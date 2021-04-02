What Happened To Lexie On Grey's Anatomy? Know All Details Here

American actor Chyler Leigh played the role of Lexie on Grey's Anatomy. She played the role from 2007 to 2012 and later decided to quit the show. She has returned to the show for an episode. Here's what happened to Lexie on Grey's Anatomy.

What happened to Lexie on Grey's Anatomy?

Apart from playing Lexie on Grey's Anatomy, she was also seen in the spin-off series Private Practice. She had made her debut in the show in season three. Lexie is Meredith Grey's half-sister. Ellen Pompeo is seen playing the role of Meredith Grey on the show. Lexie is also a former doctor at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Most of the plot that included Lexie focused on her on-off relationship with Mark Sloan, played by Eric Dane. Lexi and Mark died in season 8.

How did Lexie from Grey's Anatomy die?

Mark and Lexie both died in a plane crash in 2012 in the finale episode of season 8. Soon after that, the Seattle Gracey Mercy West hospital was renamed Grey Sloan memorial hospital in their memory. Lexie and Mark Sloan's death was a huge shock for Grey's Anatomy fandom. However, the show often witnesses several deaths and has killed numerous characters on screen over the years. Chyler Leigh is making a comeback on the show for one episode. She will be seen in the 17th episode of the current season.

She will be a part of Meredith's recurring beach dreams. The two will be seen sitting on the shore and having a conversation. Meredith will be seen reuniting with her loved ones who have died in all the seasons. In the promo video, she tells Lexie that she likes it here at the beach in her dream. Lexie asks her if she will be staying here with them. Chyler mentioned that this will be her last screen appearance. When she quit the show, she had not revealed the reason behind it but she did mention that it was her own decision to leave the show.

Promo Image source: Still from Grey's Anatomy