What Happened To Maja On 600 Pound Life? Find Out About Her Journey Here

Viewers of My 600 Pound Life were first introduced to Maja Radanovic in the 7th season of the show. She had travelled from Portland to Houston, to be a part of the weight loss program by Dr Now and was 33 years at the time. Scroll along and find out what happened to Maja on 600 Pound Life and more.

What Happened To Maja On 600 Pound Life?

The 33-year-old weighed close to 690 pounds when she has first appeared on the show and spent eight months on its 7th season two years ago. During that season, she had lost close to 100 pounds and started looking as well as feeling much better. However, she still had a long way to do, and this was just the start of her journey.

Fans would remember that Maja’s parents got a divorce when she was just two years old and that led to her developing major abandonment issues. Following the divorce, Maja’s mother had to start working full time and has close to no time to take care of her daughter. This led to Maja feeling lonely and unwanted by her mother, thus turning towards food for comfort.

As a result, she started gaining weight and getting bullied for her weight and her weight shot up to almost 500 pounds by the time she finished high school. Maja made a return in the recent episode of the show’s spin-off My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now and it wasn’t the best of episodes for her. The episode commenced with Maja’s boyfriend Christian leaving her, and the reason for this is considered that her weight loss journey was being an inconvenience to Christian, as he didn’t seem to support her or answer her questions.

Following the breakup, viewers of the show are worried that Maja will go back to her old ways as she has always turned to food when she felt unwanted or unloved. During the episode, Dr. Now also admits that Maja is moving at half the pace that she should and should have lost twice as much as she has lost so far, but he still moves ahead with the weight loss surgery.

Although, Dr. Now doesn’t find it acceptable how slowly Maja is losing weight even after the surgery, while Maja is not settling with how difficult he is dealing with her. Dr Now did not want Maja to go home yet and did not think it was the right time. However, Maja still left against Now’s recommendation.

Promo Courtesy: Maja's Instagram