What Happened To Matthew Perry? Know All About 'FRIENDS' Actor's Health

Matthew Perry who played the role of Chandler Bing in the popular show FRIENDS made headlines after one of his recent interviews. In the interview, the actor appeared to be speaking slowly and fans assumed that he suffered a stroke. Matthew Perry's health has been going through ups and downs for decades. Read further to know what happened to Matthew Perry.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

Talking about his health, the actor has suffered a lot during the shoot of the series. In the year 1997, he had a jet-ski accident that left him addicted to the painkiller Vicodin. During this time, he went for a 28-day program to get rid of the addiction. He lost a lot of weight while he was signed up for the program. He dropped down to 145 pounds (66 kg). The actor in the year 2000 suffered from pancreatitis which led to further weight loss.

Matthew has been open about his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction during his days on Friends. He is known for his interview where he revealed that he doesn't remember shooting various scenes in the series. It was somewhere between season three to six, that he doesn't remember. In the year 2001, he checked himself in the rehab for addiction to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol. Other than this, during the shoot of the movie Serving Sara, he suffered severe stomach pains and flew to Los Angeles to check into Marina del Rey's Daniel Freeman Hospital. In the year 2018, the actor spent three months recovering from surgery due to gastrointestinal perforation.

Fans have been concerned about the actor's health for a long time. They suspected that he has suffered a stroke when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show while promoting The End of Longing. During the interview, his mouth looked a little droopy on one side and he spoke slowly. In the recent interview with People, where all the cast members were present, Matthew appeared to be on the healthier side, but the fans were worried about the way he spoke. FRIENDS Reunion will release on May 27. Watch the video here.

IMAGE: Matthew Perry's Instagram

