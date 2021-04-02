What Happened To McSteamy On Grey's Anatomy? A Quick Recap About Mark Sloan's End

Grey's Anatomy has once again delivered a surprise for fans with their latest episode. In the newest episode, Meredith Grey's sister Lexie Grey, who passed away at the end of season 8, made an appearance in Meredith's COVID fever beach dream. However, Lexie Grey wasn't the only one to make an appearance. Mark Sloan aka McSteamy also made an appearance in the dream. Mark and Lexie's characters died in seasons 8 and 9 which ended in the hospital being renamed in their memory. However, the seasons aired so long ago that many fans don't remember what happened to McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy. Here's a quick recap.

How did Mark Sloan die?

In the Season 8 finale, everyone was involved in a plane crash. Soon, viewers found out that Lexie Grey was crushed by a piece of debris with Sloan trying to save her. Mark, who seemed fine at the time, ended up having severe chest wounds from the crash and landed in a coma for a month. Finally, the team at the hospital "pulled the plug" to end his suffering, and he died in season 9. This incident also left many fans asking what happened to McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy and why actor Eric Dane (Sloan) even left the show in the first place.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor left Grey's Anatomy because he landed a new role on The Last Ship. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dane talked about how the show wasn't just about one character and the characters' lives were headed in different directions. He spoke about how he was interested in doing something different even though he loved the show. He mentioned that he would've done the show until the final episode but didn't want to pass up the opportunity at hand, back then.

Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy

The latest episode of Grey's Anatomy reminded fans of the tragic incident which was Mark Sloan's death. The episode however confirmed that Mark and Lexie did end up together. In the dream, Sloan tells Meredith that she's too early and can't join the world of the dead yet, to which Meredith explains that she doesn't know how to get back. When Meredith talks about her dreams about Derek, Mark tells her it's not up to him it's up to her. When Meredith asks Mark if he and Lexie are together, Mark tells her that it looks like they are together on the beach in Meredith's head.

Image source - Eric Dane Instagram