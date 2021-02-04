What Happened To Melissa From 'My 600 Lb Life'? Here Is How Much Weight She Lost

The latest season of the weight-loss reality show, My 600 LB Life has brought another set of people who weigh around 600 LB. The latest episode of the show featured Melissa M., as she embarked on her journey to a healthy life and healthy weight. Here is a little background to her story and how she ended up putting on so much weight.

What happened to Melissa from My 600 lb Life?

When Melissa came on the show, she revealed that she is determined to lose weight as she wants to live a healthy life past her 30s. During the episode, she revealed that has been subjected to a lot of emotional pain. The 36-year-old woman stated on the show that as a little girl, she was verbally abused by her mother and her father, as well as her best friend, abandoned her.

Moreover, to coax Melissa to forgive her after they would have an argument, she would give her lots of food. Melissa found comfort in food and then became addicted to eating. At the age of 15, she got an abortion and the psychological toll was immense on her. Again, she turned to food for comfort.

Unemployment, ultimately loss of both her parents and a failed relationship drove her to keep eating. Melissa weighed 592 pounds when she joined the show. With the help of Dr. Now and his rigid diet as well as, exercise regimen, Melissa lost a total of 150 pounds.

What is My 600-LB life?

My 600 LB life is an American reality tv series which features the lives of morbidly obese individuals. The people featured on the show generally weigh 600 pounds (270 kg) at the beginning of the episode. The episode then follows their journey and documents their attempts to reduce weight to a healthy level. The people coming on the reality show generally consult surgeon, referred on the show as “Dr. Now”.

The surgeon helps them to lose weight by giving them a strict diet regime and exercises to do. Depending on the progress of the patient, the doctor offers a gastric bypass surgery or sleeve gastrectomy to further assist in reaching the healthy weight. The show started airing first in February 2012 and is associated with the TLC network. The show has over 8 seasons, featuring over a 100 people trying to lose weight.

