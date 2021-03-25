What Happened To Michele Caputo On 'My Feet Are Killing Me'? See Details Here

My Feet Are Killing Me are one of the most popular TV shows on TLC. In the show, Patients of Dr Brad Schaeffer and Dr Ebonie Vincent undergo surgery to have their feet transformed and change their lives. After the recent episodes of the show, My Feet Are Killing Me's Michele Caputo has been trending all over social media. Many fans have been curious to know what happened to Michele Caputo on My Feet Are Killing Me. Here is a look at the details about Michele Caputo from My Feet Are Killing Me and what happened to her.

What happened to Michele Caputo on My Feet Are Killing Me?

In an unfortunate turn of events, My Feet Are Killing Me's Michele Caputo has passed away. She was one of Dr Bradley 'Brad' Schaeffer's patients. She had signed up to get her hammer toe fixed on the show. She had described her terrible pain as ugly while talking about a bony bump on her feet. She had revealed that it started to bother her at an early age of four. According to a report by meaww.com, all she ever wanted to do was paint her toes, dress up and go around her neighbourhood without the worries of any judgement coming her way. However, in a tragic set of events, Michele Caputo from My Feet Are Killing Me has passed away.

TLC gave a humbling tribute to the late patient after the episode came to a close. The ending and her tribute left a lot of fans puzzled and shocked about her sudden demise. To much surprise, the cause of her death was not mentioned. A lot of people had been searching online to get a hold of Michele Caputo's obituary to know about the reason behind her demise. One of the netizens commented on the Facebook post of TLC about the show and shared, “So sad she passed away. She was so happy. I found an obituary and it said cancer. ðŸ’””. However, her death still continues to be a mystery among the viewers as there is no confirmation on the cause of her death. Michele’s son Nick had earlier made a Go Fund Me page for his mother and had titled it as, “Michele caputo cremation expenses” The page has raised $3245 till now. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Michele Caputo’s shocking demise.

Wonder if it was Covid... — Krissy G (@krissybumblebee) March 25, 2021

Image Credits: TLC Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.