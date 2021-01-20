What Happened To Michelle On '911 Lone Star'? Is Liv Tyler Leaving The Show For Good?

911 Lone Star, a popular procedural drama, has returned to the small screen for its second season. The first episode of season 2 premiered on January 18, 2021. The show focuses on a group of front liners in Texas, who have to balance between their family and their duties of saving people 24x7. The show is currently broadcasting on Fox and can be streamed on the channel's official website. The show will soon be available on Hulu and Disney Plus too.

What has changed from its first season? What happened to Michelle on 911 Lone Star? Will Michelle come back? Read along to know more.

What happened to Michelle on 911 Lone Star?

Last year, the creators of 911 Lone Star made a shocking announcement of Liv Tyler leaving the show. It was also announced that Suits star Gina Torres will fill in the void as the new paramedic captain Tommy Vega.

As for Liv's character, Michelle spent most of the first season in grief, looking for her sister Iris who she first presumed was dead. By the end of the season, she's seen reuniting with her sister and persuading her to return home.

Speaking with TV Insider, the co-creator Tim Minear explained Michelle's storyline and how her departure will perfectly make sense to the plot. “Finding Iris and finding Iris in the state in which she was found is going to fundamentally change who Michelle is, and it will alter the course of her life and what is now an occupation will probably become a kind of vocation. She’s going to find a deeper purpose and a new meaning for her life"

Why did Liv Tyler leave 911 Lone Star? Are there hopes of her coming back?

Liv had to make an exit from the show due to traveling inconvenience during the pandemic. Liv Tyler is originally from London and had been commuting back and forth from her home to Los Angeles for the show's filming. Due to the pandemic and the travel restrictions that came with it, Liv had to make the tough decision of bidding adieu.

Tim Minear had announced the reason for Liv leaving the show but had also added that there is always a possibility for the actor to make a comeback.

