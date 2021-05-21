What Happened To Monica On 'General Hospital'? Know The Character's Fate

General Hospital is one of the longest-running soap operas in America. The show revolves around a wealthy Quartermaine family who continues to be a presence in the town of Port Charles, with interest in much of the city’s business. Monica Quartermaine was one of the unmovable forces of the show. Read on to find out what happened to Monica on General Hospital and other details about the show.

What happened to Monica on General Hospital?

Monica Quartermaine disappeared suddenly from the show for weeks. Leslie Charleson plays the role of Monica in General Hospital. She was actually a recast of actor Patsy Rahn. In 2018, the role of Monica was unexpectedly filled by Patty McCormack as Leslie Charleson was suffering an injury. Monica arrived at General Hospital after she tied the knot with Jeff Webber but was still in love with his brother Rick who was presumed to be dead. Later on, Rick turned out to be alive and Monica cheated on Jeff with Rick whereas Jeff cheated on Monica with Heather in the show. The official Twitter handle of General Hospital tweeted about Leslie Charleson’s injury on April 18, 2018. In the tweet, they wrote, “@lesliecharleson's beloved dog, Riley Rose, was a little too eager for her morning walk and tripped Leslie - injuring her leg. Unfortunately, she will need to be replaced in shows already written.” Take a look at the tweet below.

.@lesliecharleson's beloved dog, Riley Rose, was a little too eager for her morning walk and tripped Leslie - injuring her leg. Unfortunately, she will need to be replaced in shows already written. CONT'D... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ba645ILGR2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 17, 2018

While Leslie Charleson was recovering ABC decided to cast Patty McCormack to fill in her shoes and her appearance on the show was met with mixed reactions from fans as one of the most popular cast members of the show was recast. On April 19, 2018, Leslie Charleson also took to her Twitter to express her feelings of recovering soon and coming back on the show, she said “ I’m overwhelmed by all your comments and well wishes since my fall. I’ll do my best to heal quickly because there’s nothing more I’d like to do than to get back on my horse and back in the Quartermaine living room! My love and thanks to you all!”. On May 8, 2018, she also announced that she will be returning to the show very soon. Take a look at her tweets below.

I’m overwhelmed by all your comments and well wishes since my fall. I’ll do my best to heal quickly because there’s nothing more I’d like to do than to get back on my horse and back in the Quartermaine living room! My love and thanks to you all! — Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) April 18, 2018

Thank you all so much for your continued well wishes. I'm happy to say I'm on the mend and will be back in the saddle again soon! XO — Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) May 8, 2018

Promo Image: Leslie Charleson's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.