What Happened To Morgan Wallen? Here's His Infamous Late-night Episode That Shocked Many

"What Happened to Morgan Wallen after the voice?" Is a question that has been asked by many since the past few hours. The Tennesee-born Country Musician has been making headlines ever since he allegedly said something inappropriate to someone on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee. This article will attempt to answer the question that has been asked by many and even dwell into the details of the incident that caused his music to be pulled down from every music streaming service known to humankind.

So, what happened to Morgan Wallen?

To answer the question, "What happened to Morgan Wallen after the voice?" As per the video recording that has been acquired by TMZ, Wallen, 27, while returning to his Tennesee-based residential area after a night out with friends gone Saturday, used a slew of profane words. In addition to the same, the musician can also be heard using a racial slur that starts with the alphabet N in the last seconds of the video before entering his house. The video that sees Wallen indulging in the use of profane language also sees him being accompanied by presumably friends from his neighbourhood. The identity of Wallen's companions hasn't been confirmed or denied by anybody, as of this writing. The report that features the video also claims that since the video has caught the eyes of the public, the artist has apologised profusely and promised to do better.

The Aftermath:

The report that featured the aforementioned video has since gone viral and as per a report in BusinessInsider, Wallen's music has been pulled down from every major music streaming service, or Digital Service Providers, known to an individual. Radio stations like SiriusXM and iHeartRadio have also allegedly pulled down the music of the Tennesee resident who was once considered to be one of the hottest musicians of the year 2021. Reports on publications such as The Washington Post even claimed that the musician has been suspended indefinitely by his current music label. Any future developments with regards to the matter will be shared with the readers as and when they happen.

What Happened to morgan wallen SNL performance?

Another question that is asked by many is What Happened to Morgan Wallen's SNL performance? The answer to that query is that the musician was asked to not perform on the eminent late-night show after the news of him partying without a mask at the University of Alabama made it to the producers of SNL. Shortly after, the musician had released a video post on Instagram which saw the star confessing that he has some growing up to do. The video is no longer available. But, a couple of months later, the musician was seen gracing the sets of SNL after the makers of the show reinvited him.

