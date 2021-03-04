What Happened To Nam On 'The Challenge: Double Agents'? Everything You Need To Know

The sudden exit of Nam from The Challenge: Double Agents has sparked curiosity amidst netizens who have been following the presentation since its beginning. In addition to that, many have been left wondering about Nam Vo's personal equation with Lolo Jones, a fellow The Challenge: Double Agents mate. This article will attempt to answer all the questions surrounding Nam and why did he exactly quit The Challenge: Double Agents. Read on to find out.

What happened to Nam on The Challenge: Double Agents?

Many The Challenge: Double Agents viewers are of the belief that the exit of Nam Vo from The Challenge: Double Agents can be attributed to the exit of his Lolo Jones. However, as per a report on Meaww, Nam Vo actually bid goodbye to the show owing to medical reasons. Meaww reports that early on in the season, Nam Vo suffered an injury. At the time of the incident, Nam Vo and his fans believed that the repercussions of the same won't be significant, but, that pain reportedly intensified over time. The growing pain eventually led to Nam Vo's exit from the show.

Are Lolo and Nam dating?

At one point in time, Nam Vo was seen flirting with Lolo Jones on camera, which made many believe that the two might be dating. Shortly after the dating rumours began to surface, Lolo Jones, when asked that question directly, chose to address the same via a tweet. Through the same, she clarified that they were never together and implied that whatever was seen by the fans on camera was merely a facade, as allegedly, Nam Vo never followed up on the flirtations with Lolo Jones that he was famously making headlines for off-camera. The now-unavailable tweet, as per a report on Heavy, read as "I got nothing from him. It broke my heart actually. He said the nicest things on camera but nothing in person. Made me feel like it’s all fraud."

What nationality is Nam on the challenge?

Nam Vo's profile on GreatestPhyusiques states that he was born and raised in Germany. Nam's profile on the site in question even states that he has Asian ancestry. No other information regarding his ethnicity or faith is available.

How tall is Nam from the challenge?

Nam Vo's report on GreatestPhysiques states that he is 6 foot 2 inches tall. In addition to the same, Nam Vo's profile on the same even states that he weighs approximately 200 pounds. Additionally, the same page states that he was born on December 30, 1991.

