What Happened To Nick Cannon On The Masked Singer? Reason For The Host's Absence Revealed

If you have been an ardent fan of The Masked Singer, you might want to know what happened to Nick Cannon on The Masked Singer. The American comedian and television personality, who has been hosting the reality TV singing show ever since its inception, has been replaced by actor Niecy Nash as the new host in season 5 of The Masked Singer. Read to find out the reason why Nick has not been a part of the FOX show.

What happened to Nick Cannon on The Masked Singer?

While original host Nick Cannon was absent from the promos of the fifth and latest season of The Masked Singer, a lot of fans were left wondering whether he quit the celebrity singing show. However, to fans relief, a report by Variety from last month had revealed that Nick was replaced by Neicy Nash as the new host because the former had tested positive for COVID-19. The magazine also reported that Neicy took over as the new season's host just before its production was kicked off.

Furthermore, Nick Cannon's fans will also soon be getting to see him back as the show's host as it was also been revealed that he will return as the show host in the latter episodes of The Masked Singer Season 5. However, which episode will mark Nick's return remains unknown as of yet. The first episode of the singing show premiered on FOX on March 10, 2021. Yesterday, i.e. March 24, marked the third episode of The Masked Singer, which marked the elimination and unmasking of Danny Trejo (Raccoon).

This season of The Masked Singer also marked the returned of panellists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. Meanwhile, the absence of Nick Cannon in the initial episode of the show is not the only change in season 5. Back in February 2021, FOX has announced that the latest season will also introduce wildcard rounds, wherein wildcard contestants will take on the stage of the celebrity TV show at its end to stand a chance of unseating another contestant in the race for the golden mask trophy. With the completion of three episodes, contestants Kermit the Frog, Caitlyn Jenner and Danny Trejo have been eliminated from the show.

Promo Image Source: AP News