What Happened To Nilsa's Dad Who Passed Away Last Year? How Did He Die On Floribama Shore?

The fourth season premiere of Floribama Shore showed many changes in the lives of the cast. Nilsa Prowant was pregnant, while Gus Smyrios wasn't with her anymore. Nilsa also announced at the beginning of the show that prior to filming the fourth season, her father passed away. The reality TV star has been open about her father's demise and has talked about it on the show as well as her social media. However, many fans have been curious about what happened to Nilsa's dad and how did Nilsa's dad die on FloriBama shore.

How did Nilsa's dad die on Floribama Shore?

Nilsa Prowant explained on the show that her dad suddenly collapsed on the floor in August 2020 and had to be rushed to the hospital. She explained how shortly after, the family had to make the decision to have him resuscitated. What happened to Nilsa's dad exactly remains unclear since the actress didn't reveal any other details about his passing; however, it is possible that he had an undisclosed condition which even he might've been unaware of.

Nilsa; however, shared an Instagram post after her father's passing with a long caption in which she first quoted a few lines from Joe Nichols song The Impossible mentioning how it reminded her of her dad. Nilsa also wrote about her father's passing, saying, "My father went to be with the Lord Thursday night. He was a God fearing man, I am confident knowing the Lord gave him his wings and now he is my guardian angel. He lived a good life and was so proud of what he had accomplished. The world lost a good one, no, a GREAT one. He did EVERYTHING for us kids and my mom for us to live the best life possible...".

Nilsa's parents were together for 30 years before his sudden death last year, according to her caption. She has a brother and sister who were also very close to their father. In her heartfelt Instagram post announcing the tragedy, Nilsa shared stories about her dad, which included him becoming a cub scouts leader for her brother Tyler and building a house for her mother.

She also talked about the love her father had for his children and how close the family was. She also spoke about how heartbroken she was adding, "I never thought this day would come, I held my dads hand and kissed his cheek for the last time Thursday night...I’m heartbroken, speechless, but grateful God blessed me with such an awesome dad. Please keep my family in your prayers, especially my sweet mama, my dad was her very best friend for 30 years..please hugs your family members a little tighter every chance you are blessed with....".

