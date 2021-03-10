What Happened To Princess Diana? How Did The Royal Family React To Her Death?

The latest season of the Netflix show, The Crown focuses on the tragic tale of Princess Diana. The first few episodes of the season gave us an insight into the relationship between Diana Spencer who meets Charles the Prince of Wales and goes to on becoming the most-loved person from the royal family.

The Crown Season 4

For the unversed, The Crown's plot follows the journey of British royalty which starts with the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and follows her life journey from the 1940s and will end with her reign in the 21st century which will be the narrative of season 5 and 6. The Crown is currently at it's season 4 which released in November 2020.

Emma Corrin plays the role of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown. The series showcases the complicated relationship of Diana and Charles right from their first meeting to the early '90s when she met with a tragic end. Season 4 consists of 10 episodes and covers everything from Diana's personal battle with bulimia, her battling loneliness, her reaction and feelings to Prince Charles's growing romantic bond with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The Crown's Emma Corrin performance as Princess Diana kept the audience engaged to the screen and went on to earn a nomination in the Golden Globes under the Best (Female) category for the same. The viewers have to wait till Season 6 of the show to get a narrative into her divorce from Prince Charles and the following aftermath, her accident and what had actually happened that fateful day.

What happened to Princess Diana?

Though Princess Diana was known for her kind and helpful persona, there has been a lot of speculation about the young royal heiress' death and the conspiracy around it. According to the British website, Princess Diana died from an accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997. According to the website, Diana had arrived in Paris with her rumoured boyfriend Emad Fayed, an Egyptian billionaire on August 30, 1997, for a 10-day vacation.

The duo were staying at the Ritz Hotel in Paris and left a few minutes post-midnight to a retreat belonging to Fayed in Paris. The couple was travelling in a Mercedes Benz with their driver Paul and were at a speed of approximately 70 miles per hour when they approached a tunnel. According to reports, Paul lost control of and hit a pillar in the middle of the highway.

Paul and Fayed were declared dead on spot, Diana was still alive but with multiple injuries. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors operated on her injuries. However, she never regained consciousness and died on August 31, 1997, at 4.31 am due to internal bleeding and chest injuries. A witness of the accident shared that before losing consciousness she kept on saying that she is hurt and on seeing a lifeless Fayed lying next to her the last words she uttered were, "My God! What's happened?".

Post her death, Queen Elizabeth II completely shielded Diana's sons Harry and William from the media glare as she did not want them to be affected more than they already were from their mothers' death. The Queen also waited for 5 days to announce the news of Diana's death to the public. The Queen came under a lot of public scrutinies for her public speech which was not immediately done, which can be a plot point that the makers of the Crown can explore on. Netizens will have to wait for the next season of The Crown to see how the death of Princess Diana is woven into the series.