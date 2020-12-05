What Happened To Prue On 'Great British Bakeoff'? Find Out Why She Has Crutches

The British television series The Great British Bake Off or GBBO is one of the most loved baking competitions on television. Produced by Love Productions, the show features a group of amateur bakers competing against one other in a series of rounds. Each baker is attempting to impress a group of judges with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated in each round, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals. In 2020 the show has completed 10 years on Television but is still a fan favourite. In the latest episode, fans saw that one of the show’s judges Prue Leith had crutches on. Find out, “What happened to Prue?”

Read | Snug Cove in Bowen Island and other shoot locations of Netflix shows and films

What happened to Prue?

South African Restaurateur, Prue Leith hopped onto the set of The Great British Bakeoff after a catchy Wizard of Oz themed opening, in which she played the Cowardly Lion. While it was a super fun sketch, little did Prue and the show makers know that it would prove to be quite hazardous. Even though Prue had suffered what seemed like a minor accident on set, her fun-loving spirit, made her go on with the show. She then went on to become a judge throughout the season of The Great British Bakeoff. However, in one of the show’s recent episodes, Prue was seen with crutches.

Source: Still from the Great British Bakeoff

Read | Ross Geller from 'FRIENDS' gets 'Mismatched' by Netflix India in a hilarious post

Why does Prue Leith have crutches?

The latest episode of the show features Prue Leith in crutches. A report in The Telegraph has revealed that Prue Leith had an accident while filming the opening sketch for the new season of The Great British Baking Show. Eager as she was, Prue went as hard as she could into the role of the Cowardly Lion. But in doing so, she jumped in a way in which she suffered a “hammer blow” to her ankle.

Watching the latest #GBBO Christmas Special on @Netflix. Didn't realize it was from 2019 & freaked out a bit when I saw Prue w/ crutches & Sandy had mysteriously returned! — Rick Marshall (@rickmarshall) December 5, 2020

Read | Brooklyn Beckham photographs Sir David Attenboro

The 80-year-old Restaurateur, Prue wrote about the experience in The Spectator. She stated that “Danny the medic” finally had something exciting to do on set that’s not dealing with finger cuts. She also shared that she had to take some doses of painkillers and had to stick her foot in a bucket containing more ice than water. Prue definitely has a great sense of humour about the whole accident. Prue eventually got her ankle looked at and after receiving the necessary care, she got right back into the Cowardly Lion costume. The reality TV star definitely has a very “the show must go on” attitude.

Read | Don't miss 'David Attenborough: A life on our planet' on Netflix! See release date & time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.