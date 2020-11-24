What Happened To Real From 'I Love New York'? See Details Here

In 2007, a VH1 reality show titled I Love New York started becoming a huge rage among the viewers. In the reality TV show, Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard was on a quest to find her match. On the show, she dated around 20 guys in the hopes of finding her true love. One of the guys on the show was Real whose real name is Ahmad Givens. Read on to know what happened to Real from I Love New York after the show.

What happened to Real from 'I Love New York'?

Real whose real name is Ahmad Givens, was one of the contestants who fought other contestants on the show to match Tiffany. Real's brother Chance aka Kamal Givens was also one of the contestants of the show, and he became the runner up of the show's first season. After the show, Real, unfortunately, passed away in 2015 after suffering from a long battle with colon cancer.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Ahmad was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in 2013, however, after two later, his situation worsened. He had been receiving chemotherapy, which improved his conditions for a while, however, he passed away in 2015. He passed away at a mere age of 33. He was stated as the star of VH1's other dating series titled Real Chance of Love.

Ahmad was a rapper in the group named Stallionaires. He had appeared on VH1's show called I Love New York before he shined in the reality TV show called Real Chance of Love, alongside his brother Chance. The show ran for two seasons from 2008 to 2009. Ahmad and Kamal then later starred on VH1's reality series titled Real and Chance: The Legend Hunters as well.

I Love New York review majorly received positive feedback from its viewers. Tango was the winner of the first season, where Chance aka Kamal Givens (brother of Ahmad Givens) was the runner up of the first show. The season premiered from January 8, 2007, and ended on April 2, 2007. The relationship competition show was again in the news recently on October 22, 2020, after a reunion special titled I Love New York: Reunited was announced recently. The show will premiere on November 23, 2020.

