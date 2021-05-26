What Happened To Sandeep Bhaiya In 'Aspirants' Towards The End Of The TVF Show?

TVF’s Aspirants is a show celebrated by its audience for being one of the best web series released on YouTube. From the amazing storyline to dialogues, songs, the characters, and actors, all have stolen the audience’s hearts. One character who became everyone’s favourite was that of Sandeep Bhaiya. Sunny Hinduja who is Sandeep Bhaiya in Aspirants received immense love for his character because, on the show, he is in preparation for UPSC for 4 years and is a senior everyone looks up to and takes inspiration from. However, after he does not clear his last attempt, the audience was left wondering What happened to Sandeep Bhaiya in Aspirants.

Here's What happened to Sandeep Bhaiya in Aspirants

Abhilash always looks up to Sandeep Bhaiya as an inspiration like several others. And on getting a chance to attempt for the competitive exam again, he appears and clears the exam, becoming an IAS officer. Six years later, Sandeep Bhaiya comes to meet Abhilash in his office and they have a great conversation about life. Sandeep Bhaiya says he cleared the PSC exam and became a Civil Servant. Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya, both get the opportunity to attempt for UPSC, but Sandeep Bhaiya chooses to appear for PCS. Moreover, Sandeep Bhaiya also reveals that he never married Kusum, because he felt guilty and his ego ate him up.

Sunny Hinduja who plays Sandeep Bhaiya in Aspirants serves as a mentor to Abhilash and tells him to take up coaching, attend seminars and also study hard, to stay away from distractions. Later, after six years when Abhilash meets Sandeep Bhaiya, the latter shares how he feels empty because he lost Kusum, on his journey to becoming a Civil Servant. He teaches Abhilash to let bygones be bygones and forgive those who hurt him. Sandeep Bhaiya also tells him that although a career is an important aspect of one's life, they must not forget those who helped them in becoming something, including friends, family members and the ones who love you dearly.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ASPIRANTS

