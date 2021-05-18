What Happened To Shandon From 'Intervention'? Read Here To Know All About Her

Intervention is a documentary television series that airs on the A&E network in the United States. The show, created by Sam Mettler, follows one or two participants in each episode who are either dependent on or addicted to substances or engaging in harmful behaviour and are documented in anticipation of intervention by family, friends and/or therapists. Find out what happened to Shandon from Intervention.

A look at Shandon on Intervention season 21

According to AETV.com, Shandon's childhood was upended when her parents divorced and her mother moved out of the country when she was three years old. Shandon felt abandoned as a child growing up without a maternal figure and became very introverted. Shandon was bullied in high school and turned to drugs as a result. Her father sent her to live and reconnect with her mother after she began acting out and resisting authority.

Her mother was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer shortly after she arrived and died within a year. Shandon, then sixteen, moved back in with her father and hid her grief by abusing even harder drugs – heroin, opioids, and, eventually, fentanyl. She is now in her mid-twenties and has a $200-a-day intravenous habit, so she prostitutes herself to feed her addiction. Her family is at a loss for words and is desperately hoping for an intervention to save her life.

More about Intervention

Intervention has been on the air for over a decade, with the first season premiering on March 6, 2005. Since then, the show has been running strong, with 243 interventions resulting in 156 people getting better. However, on May 6, 2013, A&E announced that the show would be cancelled. Intervention was resurrected a year later when the LMN network announced on August 5, 2014, that it had picked up the show for a new season to air in 2015. Following that, on January 13, 2015, A&E announced that it would also be airing the new seasons. The one-of-a-kind show has aired a whopping 22 seasons to date, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new season.

Image: A still from Intervention show

