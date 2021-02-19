What Happened To Siggy Flicker? Where Is The Television Personality Now?

Siggy Flicker, or more popularly known as the "Mean Girl" on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, confirmed her departure from the reality show after season 8. Her exit wasn't surprising though as a lot of drama had already escalated between the women. However, nobody thought that it would have such a great impact on Flicker. Why did Siggy Flicker leave RHONJ? Where is Siggy now? Read to find out.

What happened to Siggy Flicker?

At Bravo network's The Daily Dish, Flicker confessed that she reflected on her actions after what happened in the show and thanked the network and the girls for understanding her decision to exit the show. She said that she has a lot of exciting projects lined up and wants to focus on her growing business and family at this time. Flicker had become an outsider of the group pretty much the entire season she was in. After the cake fiasco between Flicker and Josephs, her unwillingness to put efforts into the show seemed more and more clear.

At the party, she cried over Giudice and Gorga smashing the cake she had specially made and made a big deal out of it. On top of that, she even called Josephs an "anti-Semitic" because Josephs mentioned Adolf Hitler in their argument. Being a Jewish and a daughter of a Holocaust survivor, Flicker took offence to the uncalled for statement and made sure Josephs apologised, which she eventually did. Although things went back to being merry between them, Flicker had quickly earned herself the name of a "villainess" for her persistent problematic behaviour.

While there were a few who expressed their dismay over the news of her departure, many rejoiced and poked fun at the situation, saying things like she only left to save her career. As of today, Siggy is focusing on philanthropy by working with several Jewish organizations. She is a regular user of social media and is comfortable sharing her personal life with her fans. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Siggy Flicker's net worth is $4 million as of today.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

