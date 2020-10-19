What Happened To Stefanie Hawk? 'Good Bones' Star Mina Hawk Mourns Loss Of Sister-in-law

Mina Starsiak Hawk is an American televisions star, who is best known for being the host of HGTV’s home renovation show Good Bones. The television star is also a published author and the co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer. In March 2020, many Good Bones’ fans rushed to Mina Hawk’s Instagram handle to offer condolences when, she announced the heart aching news of her beloved sister in law, Stefanie Hawk’s demise. Read on to find out, “What happened to Stefanie Hawk?”

Read | Netflix's hilarious crossover between Taare Zameen Par and Welcome leaves people in splits

What happened to Stefanie Hawk?

The Good Bones star, 32, had shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on March 28. She had posted an adorable picture with her sister in law Stephanie Hawk, as she was cradling Mina’s baby bump. In the caption, Mina wrote, “There’s no easy way to share this. Yesterday we unexpectedly lost my sister, Stefanie Hawk.”

Mina Hawk has been married to Steve Hawk since 2016. The couple shares a son, Jack Richard Hawk together and has recently welcomed a baby daughter named Charlie Drew Hawk. Mina Starsiak Hawk appears close to her sister in law Stefanie Hawk.

Read | If 'Breaking Bad' is made in India, Netflix wants these characters to essay pivotal roles

In the caption of her heartbreaking post, Mina further stated that Stephanie was such a bright light in all of their lives for a long time and there is nothing that can make this loss bearable for them. Given the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the family decided to not conduct a large gathering on people, as per Mina’s Instagram post. The cause of Stephanie’s death was not revealed by either Mina or her husband Steve Hawk.

Read | The Haunting of Bly manor and other bone-chilling horror movies to watch on Netflix

Stefanie Hawk was an animal lover

While Mina did not reveal the cause of Stefanie Hawk's demise, she did talk about her passion and love for animals. In her Instagram caption, Stefanie wrote, “If you knew her at all, you knew her pups were her world. And her passion for animal rescue was just a small part of her amazing spirit.” She also encouraged her fans to support The Asher House, an organisation promoting dog adoption that held a special place in Stefanie’s heart.

Read | 'Deaf U' Cast: Know about students of Gallaudet University from Netflix docuseries

Mina Starsiak Hawk in HGTV's Good Bones

Good Bones is a popular American reality television series airing on HGTV. It stars Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, based in Indianapolis. The show has been running successfully for five seasons now, ever since it premiered in 2016.

According to a report on HGTV's official website, the show revolves around Karen E. Laine, who was working as a defence attorney and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk. The mother-daughter duo began flipping houses in their free time in 2007, in their neighbourhood of Indianapolis. The two soon opened, a home rehab business, called Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. This led to them bagging their own reality television show Good Bones.

Image Source: Mina Starsiak Hawk (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.