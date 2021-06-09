What Happened To Suchi In 'The Family Man 2'? Here's What Happens Post Events Of Season 1

The Family Man 2 has been released and has met with tremendous praise and appreciation from fans and critics alike. A number of fans and critics have praised various actors from the show for their exceptional work in delivering an interesting second season to the already successful The Family Man season one. Amid this, one question that fans often asked was about the character of Suchi and the aftermath of certain events that occurred in her life. Fans thus watched the second season of The Family Man 2 to know what the fate of the character would turn out to be.

What happened to Suchi in 'Family Man 2'?

At the beginning of the show, both Srikant and Suchi are shown to have a bitter relationship. This part of their relationship is highlighted in the trailer of the series. The couple rarely talks to each other and almost always ends up quarrelling when they do try to make a conversation. However, as the series moves forward one realises that Suchi is living with tremendous guilt. She sheds light upon this matter when she discusses the events of Lonavala with Arvind. It becomes clear that she's going through a lot of guilt and wishes to confront Srkant about the same.

A while into the series, the couple is seen going into therapy. However, it is also revealed that Sushi has been going to therapy privately to help calm her demons. Suchi blames Srikant for their bitter relationship while knowing that she also has a lot to do with it. Further on, as the series progresses forward, certain hints to what transpired in Lonavala are given out. Suchi subtly delivers hints about what may have happened during her long weekend stay.

Towards the end of the series, she decides to confront Srikant and confess. However, the series cuts the scene as Suchi weeps and musters the courage to talk to Srikant. The couple enters a conversation and before she confesses or shares any details the scene is cut and presumably, Suchi manages to tell Srkant about the source of her guilt. Priyamani was praised for her role in the series as she played the charter of Suchi once again. The actor was seen as a happy and jovial person in season one but appears to be surrounded by her guilt and sadness in season two.

Image: Still from The Family Man Season 2 trailer

