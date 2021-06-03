What Happened To Summer On 'The Young And The Restless?' Details Inside

While the soap opera series The Young and The Restless has been managing to keep the fans engaged with its plot twist and turns. Hunter King in The Young and The Restless portrays the role of Summer and is much loved by fans. In the recent episodes, fans witnessed that Summer finds out about Kyle being Harrison's father through a DNA test. Ever since this plot twist, fans have been wondering what happened to Summer in the soap opera.

What happened to Summer in The Young And The Restless?

According to the current storyline of the soap opera, Hunter King's character Summer is extremely vulnerable right now. This is because of Kyle and his baby drama with Tara. Fans witnessed that ever since Tara and Harrison entered the Abbott mansion, Summer has been struggling with it. Now, the spoiler gives a glimpse of Summer spiraling as she finds out about Kyle being Harrison's father.

On the other hand, the last few episodes also saw Sally joining hands with Ashland to send Summer out of Genoa city. Summer keeps playing right into Sally and Ashland’s hands, too, thanks to her doubts about her future with Kyle. As Summer wants the best for Kyle, there can be a possibility that Summer can leave the show. Fans also speculated that Summer may break up with Kyle as she found out Kyle is Harrison's father.

In February 2020, Hunter King was announced to be a part of the new ABC comedy Prospect and as Hunter has previously left the show for her project, fans are believing that Hunter King may do it again. The show was put on hold due to the pandemic outbreak. The filming of ABC comedy has not started yet but if it does, it is clear that Hunter King may have to leave the daytime drama.

I think it’s part of the exit of Hunter king, being she’s gotten her own sitcom in the works, called Prospect.



1. Break up with Kyle over the Tara/daddy issues.

2. Moves to Paris, which Sally is setting up.



Just my thoughts on what’s going on.😱😱😱 — Suzanne Reich (@suzannerene) June 1, 2021

Hunter King became a part of The Young and The Restless cast in 2012. As a main cast member on The Young and the Restless since 2012, Hunter King has become a reliable part of the show. The actor made a temporary exit from the show in 2016 and actor Bayley Corman was cast to portray the role of Summer. Later, in 2018, Hunter King returned as Summer in the soap opera.

