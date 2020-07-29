What Happened To Tami In Shameless Season 10? Find Out The Character's Fate

Tami Tamietti played by actor Kate Miner is one of the main characters on Shameless. Tami on Shameless is the sister-in-law of Brad. The character first appeared in the middle of season 9 and quickly became a romantic partner to Lip Gallagher. By the end of Shameless season nine Tammy, who is a hairstylist by profession becomes pregnant with Lip’s child. However, Tammy’s pregnancy turns into a nightmare for her and Lip, as she begins facing complications during birth. Find out, “What happened to Tami in Shameless?”

What happened to Tami in Shameless?

After Fiona played by actor Emmy Rossum leaves the Gallagher family and the show as well, Lip Gallagher is charged with the responsibility of taking care of the remaining Gallagher kids. However, Lip ends up having too much on his plate, when his girlfriend Tami has an emergency C-section and he becomes a father. Sadly, Tami’s birth storey turns tragic, as she ends up in a life situation during childbirth. This made many fans question, “Does Tami die in Shameless?”

Does Tami die on Shameless?

But the answer to that question is no, Tami somehow pulls through the childbirth and stays in the hospital for an extended period to recover her health. She does not get to meet her newborn son, and Lip is left alone to take care of the newborn whom they name Freddie Gallagher. Tami becomes insecure when she realises that she will have difficulty bonding with her newborn after so long and that Lip has already become the primary parent to him. Tami on Shameless struggles to become the mother her newborn.

Lip and Tami’s relationship in Shameless season 10

Another cause of concern for the fans on Shameless Season 10, aside from Tami’s health after childbirth was, would Lip and Tami’s relationship work out. In Shameless season 10, Lip and Tammy’s relationship was on rocky grounds. There were some extreme highs and definite lows, between Lip’s girlfriend and him, but towards the season's end, things began to settle down and get better between them.

Tami returns home from the hospital and bonds with her baby boy and rekindles her romantic relationship with Lip. However, Lip’s girlfriend, Tami was intent on getting them out of Chicago. She wanted to start a new life together while Lip didn't want to leave his family and his childhood neighbourhood. However, things still seemed to end on a positive note at the end of Shameless Season 10.

