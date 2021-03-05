What Happened To The Other Girl On 'Floribama Shore'? Read Here

Floribama Shore is an American reality television series that premiered on MTV in the United States on November 27, 2017. It's a follow-up to Jersey Shore. The show takes place in the Florida Panhandle, along a beach that extends from Florida to Alabama. Floribama Shore is a documentary about eight young adults who live together on the Gulf Coast in Panama City Beach, Florida during the summer. Talking about the show, Kortni Gilson’s departure has prompted many questions by fans. Hence, here’s a look at what happened to Kortni on Floribama Shore.

What happened to the other girl on Floribama Shore?

Even though Kortni started Season 3 as much a part of the show as anyone else, she soon became bedridden. According to Distractify, she had a valid explanation for her misery, as it turned out to be tonsils, but her interactions with her housemates were combative, and she became difficult to live with for the majority of them.

Kortni eventually left the house with her mother to see a doctor closer to home. Kortni recovered at home with the help of her mother after having her tonsils removed, rather than returning to the beach house. However, she has yet to make her grand return to the beach house, and her return is becoming increasingly doubtful as the season progresses.

Mattie has come in place of Kortni on the show

The rest of the cast was able to survive without Kortni, probably due to the influx of dramas with Gus, Nilsa, and Jeremiah. But, just in case viewers missed Kortni's absence, Mattie joined the cast as a temporary replacement this season, filling the gap created by Kortni's departure. It almost makes you wonder if Mattie will return for Season 4 of Floribama Shore. You're almost wondering if Mattie's going to be part of Floribama Shore Season 4, but either way, Kortni's going to be back soon.

Will Kortni be back on Floribama Shore this season?

Unfortunately, Kortni has been absent for some of the most noteworthy moments of Season 3. But the season isn't over yet, and there's still time for her to come back to see more of the drama that seems to follow the casting everywhere they go.

Kortni and Nilsa spoke to the Pensacola News Journal ahead of Season 3 and Kortni commented on the upcoming episode in which Nilsa was thrown into jail. She said it was "the funniest thing" to see that Nilsa was arrested. From the sound of it, Kortni was there when it happened, which means she's going to be back this season.

