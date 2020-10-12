What Happened To The Parents In Haunting Of Bly Manor? Find Out

Every month, Netflix releases some new original shows and films to keep its subscriber base entertained. This month, the horror series, The Haunting of Bly Manor reached the platform when it was released on October 9. Fans are loving the show on Twitter ever since it released, as it is unlike other horror shows. One thing that makes this second installment of The Haunting anthology stand out, is that fact that it divulges a lot of familial drama, similar to what was seen in its predecessor The Haunting of Hill House. Read on to find out, "What happened to the parents in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

What happened to the parents in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Drawing parallels with its predecessor The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor also features its fair share of family drama. While The Bly Manor itself has a deeply troubled history, its inhabitants come with their own fair share of complications. It’s safe to say that the Wingraves were a troubled lot and their family turmoil was not birthed out of some supernatural causes but due to their own shortcomings and mistakes.

The children’s parents Charlotte and Dominic Wingrave did not die because of ghostly haunts. They passed away due to an accident during their trip to India. However, this misfortune had befallen them right after an extra-marital affair had surfaced. In The Haunting of Bly Manor episode 6, when Rebecca tucks Flora into a memory, audiences learn that Uncle Henry (Henry Thomas) had been having an affair with Charlotte when Dominic went on business trips.

Dominic confronts Charlotte about the affair

Meanwhile, the show also dove into Henry's past as he was being tormented by his sinister alter ego. The children’s father Dominic begins suspecting his wife’s affair with his brother when Henry calls asking for Charlotte one day. On the night of Flora’s sixth birthday party, Dominic finally confronts Charlotte about the affair.

He soon realises that Flora couldn’t have been born early if she were his daughter. This likely meant that Flora had been conceived when Dominic was likely away on one of his business trips. Hence, Flora is actually Henry's biological daughter. At this point, Charlotte is drowning in her guilt and moral scruple. To give their marriage another shot at working, Dominic and Charlotte decide to take a trip to India to retrace their honeymoon days. Charlotte bids farewell to Henry one last time.

However, on a wretched night, Henry picks up the phone in his office and the British Consulate in India gives him the terrible news of the accident which claimed the lives of Charlotte and Dominic. As a result of this tragedy, the children now technically fall under the care of their uncle Henry. But Henry is overwrought by this tragedy, and he leaves them with the Bly Manor staff and the ghosts.

