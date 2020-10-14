What Happened To The Partnership On 'Windy City Rehab'? Read Full Details

Windy City Rehab garnered millions of followers upon its Season 1 premiere. However, Alison Victoria, HGTV designer, has been going through a hard phase for a long time. As the Windy City Rehab Season 2 is about to conclude, fans have been wondering whether the third season would release or not. Alison Victoria had to part ways with her former contractor after learning that he had been breaking several building rules. Here are further details about what happened to the partnership on Windy City Rehab.

What happened to the partnership on Windy City Rehab?

Alison Victoria parted ways with Donovan Eckhardt

Windy City Rehab has been making headlines since its Season 1 premiere in 2019. Designer Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt have faced legal actions and received complaints from several house owners. According to CinemaBlend, Victoria realised that her partner was not handling the business side well. It seemed as if he has stolen from their joint companies while breaking numerous building rules in Chicago.

Donovan stole money?

The Windy City Rehab Season 2 showed how Victoria figured about the ongoing happenings and confronted her partner Donovan Eckhardt. However, the designer had to decide to part her ways with the contractor. Meanwhile, many lawsuits were pending against her business and houses, which she designed. In the final episode of Windy City Rehab Season 2, Alison Victoria clarified her fans’ queries. She spoke about her future and thought of fighting to clear her name and reputation. The designer intended to prove herself to the city of Chicago. Recalling her past, she opened up about going through a difficult phase and said that she would fight.

Speaking about her partnership with Eckhardt, Victoria revealed that she started working with him after realising that he understood the financial and permit code side of the business. The designer added that she trusted him with those issues. While they ended their partnership, Victoria had been trying to clear all the legal matters.

Previously, she reportedly disclosed how hard it was to remove Eckhardt’s name from every house they worked on and dealing with permit issues and lawsuits alone, among other things. Additionally, Victoria had to invest her money in finishing building projects by herself.

