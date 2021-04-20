What Happened To Wendell On 'Fear The Walking Dead'? Know All About Wendell Here

Season 4 of Fear The Walking Dead showed a few new faces who survived the outbreak in the AMC series. After the first three seasons of The Walking Dead's spin-off series showed the prequel of the event s taking place in the original show, the audience is introduced to the brother-sister duo of Wendell and Sarah Rabinowitz. Wendell is paralyzed and has Sarah as his adoptive sister. The duo's life changes when they meet protagonist Morgan James who encourages them to help him in protecting and helping the needy.

Wendell's role as a permanent appearance in the show ends in season 5's final episode End of the Line. In the episode, which aired on September 29, 2019, the character is seen split up by Virginia with a portion of the group of the caravan's survivors. While splitting up from the group he must bid adieu to his adoptive sister Sarah Rabinowitz. Since the end of season 5 and 6, the show's fans have been awaiting a brand new season, announced by AMC, which is set to release in late 2021. The latest season has fans wondering about the brave guy in the wheelchair. Know what happened to Wendell on Fear The Walking Dead?

What happened to Wendell on Fear The Walking Dead?

In Season 6, the audience gets another glimpse of Wendell in the form of a saviour. Episode 6 titled, Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg, shows June and Sarah preparing for a hospital as promised by Virginia. The latter promises June that an aspiring Marine would be on his way to help Sarah and June build a hospital. Sarah is taken by surprise when she sees her adoptive brother pulling up in the backseat of a van. In the episode, Wendell is also seen having an intense conversation with John Dorie while preparing their truck. When Tank Town gets destroyed due to a series of explosions, Wendell asks John to stay close since their stock of gasoline completely runs out.

Who plays Wendell on Fear The Walking Dead?

American actor Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell plays Wendell on Fear The Walking Dead. The actor is paralyzed from the waist down in real life due to an accident that took place in 2001 due to a motorcycle crash in South Carolina. The actor has a foundation named after himself raising awareness on spinal cord injuries.

More about the episode:

The episode also includes Sarah Rabinowitz, played by Mo Collins. Rabinowitz's character plays a special platonic relationship with Wendell. Two other characters in the episode named June and John Dorie are played by Jenna Elfman and Garret Dillahunt, respectively. The two actors play pivotal roles in the series. A part of the series sheds light especially on John Dorie's love for June Dorie, nicknamed Laura by John. Virginia, or Ginny, is an antagonist in Fear The Walking Dead. The leader of the Pioneers is played by Colby Minifie.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Fear The Walking Dead)