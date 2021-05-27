What Happens To Dr Choi On 'Chicago Med'? A Look At Season Six Spoilers

Season six of NBC's Chicago Med tied up some loose ends in the finale as it gears for the seventh season soon. The newest of the NBC One trio, Chicago Med has been a fan-favourite for its storytelling that is laced with the lives of the medical practitioners. The sixth season's finale brought some unexpected exits from the show as well.

What happened to Dr Choi on Chicago Med?

(Spoiler ahead for NBC's Chicago Med. Proceed at your own discretion.)

In the closing credits of the episode just before the finale of the sixth season, Dr Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee is revealed to have shot by a former patient. The patient confronts Dr Choi in a parking lot. The viewers were not shown the gunshot going off, but the sound was heard nonetheless. It was not revealed where Dr Choi got shot, but his fellow colleagues expressed their concerns over the seriousness of the injury. Fans entered the season finale not knowing whether their beloved Dr Ethan Choi would make out alive.

Thankfully, in the final episode, it was revealed that the risky surgery was successful and that Dr Ethan has pulled through, but he was seen very less onscreen. It won't be an immediate recovery even if Dr Choi makes a comeback in the seventh season. Dr Archer will take over as the interim chief of the Emergency Department. Another thing in line is also Ethan and April's story. April has enrolled for a nurse practitioner's program, and just after Ethan woke up from the surgery, she confessed that she loves him. It remains to be seen what happens next, particularly in April's case as the actor playing the role is leaving the show.

Deadline had reported in May 2021 that several members of the Chicago Med cast were in discussions of renewing their contract, including Brian Tee aka Dr Ethan Choi. Although two actors Torrey DeVitto who plays Dr Natalie Manning and Yaya DaCosta who plays the nurse April Sexton have confirmed their departure from the show. There is no word yet regarding Dr Ethan Choi aka Brian Tee's departure from the show.

