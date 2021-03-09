What Happens When 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' Meets 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'? Watch

Netflix India often shares some quirky pictures, videos, reels and much more on their official Instagram handle. In line with their social media outreach, Netflix India took to Instagram recently to share a hilarious crossover reel of what to expect when Gangs of Wasseypur meets To All The Boys I Loved Before. On seeing this video, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and fun.

Taking to its Instagram handle, the makers shared a cross-over video where Lara Jean from To All The Boys I loved Before can be seen grooving on the much-acclaimed song O Womaniya from the film Gangs of Wasseypur. In the video, Lara can be seen dancing in her room donning several outfits. The cross-over video seems to be too real and fans are left shocked watching it. Watch the video below.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went on to flood the comment section with their thoughts. Some of the users commented on how perfectly the crossover video has been done, while some were all gaga and loved the reel. One of the users wrote, “Omg why does it fit so right”, while the other one wrote, “The Crossover We Did Not Know We Needed”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the Gangs of Wasseypur song

O Womaniya is one of Bollywood's most famous dance songs. The song is from the iconic movie titled the Gangs of Wasseypur. Richa Chadha plays the role of a small-town girl in the film. The song is performed by Khushboo Raaj (Varanasi), Rekha Jha (Patna). Richa Chadha is seen performing the traditional cultural dance of the song. The music has been composed by Sneha Khanwalkar. Listen to the entire song below.

About To All the Boys’ latest film

To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast shows Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish essaying some of the prominent roles in this movie. The film released on Netflix on February 12 and is a sequel to To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The venture has been directed by Michael Fimognari. The movie garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline.

